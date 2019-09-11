Kyoto Animation's VIOLET EVERGARDEN Anime Film Rescheduled From January To April

In the wake of the deadly arson tragedy earlier this year at KyoAni's studios, the release of the Violet Evergarden anime film has been delayed by 4 months and will now hit Japanese theaters in April.

VIOLET EVERGARDEN SYNOPSIS

The Great War finally came to an end after four long years of conflict; fractured in two, the continent of Telesis slowly began to flourish once again. Caught up in the bloodshed was Violet Evergarden, a young girl raised for the sole purpose of decimating enemy lines. Hospitalized and maimed in a bloody skirmish during the War's final leg, she was left with only words from the person she held dearest, but with no understanding of their meaning.

Recovering from her wounds, Violet starts a new life working at CH Postal Services after a falling out with her new intended guardian family. There, she witnesses by pure chance the work of an "Auto Memory Doll," amanuenses that transcribe people's thoughts and feelings into words on paper. Moved by the notion, Violet begins work as an Auto Memory Doll, a trade that will take her on an adventure, one that will reshape the lives of her clients and hopefully lead to self-discovery.

The Violet Evergarden anime film from Kyoto Animation was originally slated to hit theaters in January 10, 2020 but an update on the film's official website has revealed that the movie has been delayed until April 24, 2020. The film's Twitter account also shared the news.The Violet Evergarden film was first teased as a "completely new work," an indication that it will expand upon the award-winning light novel series written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase.Violet Evergarden was simulcast on Netflix worldwide on January 11, 2019 except in the U.S. and Austrailia where it didn't begin airing until April.The delay is perfectly understandable as KyoAni suffered an unimaginable disruption to its operations when a deranged man set fire to one of the studio's buildings, killing 36 people and injuring 33 others.