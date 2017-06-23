LAND OF THE LUSTROUS TV Anime Releases Dazzling CG Teaser

Just the mere mention of cg anime is likely to receive an unsavory response from anime fans but the teaser for Studio Orange's Land of the Lustrous cg anime looks quite well done. The teaser video also reveals a catchy score so expect the series to start gaining attention as it moves closer towards its fall anime season premiere.

The manga is published in Japan by Kodansha in their Monthly Afternoon magazine. Kodansha Comics will translate and release it in the US later this summer. The anime will premiere in October.







In a world inhabited by crystalline lifeforms called The Lustrous, every unique gem must fight for their way of life against the threat of lunarians who would turn them into decorations. Phosphophyllite, the most fragile and brittle of gems, longs to join the battle. When Phos is instead assigned to complete a natural history of their world, it sounds like a dull and pointless task. But this new job brings Phos into contact with Cinnabar, a gem forced to live in isolation. Can Phos’s seemingly mundane assignment lead both Phos and Cinnabar to the fulfillment they desire?