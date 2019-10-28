LEVIUS: New Trailer For Netflix's CG Cybernetic Boxing/MMA Anime Released
Netflix has hired Polygon Pictures to make its CG anime about a young fighter who enters the world of cyberbnetic boxing for mysterious reasons.
Netflix sure seems to have a thing for fighting-based anime. Levius will continue the trend first started by Baki and Kengan Ashura.
The series draws instant comparison to the more recent anime Megalo Box, a 2018 anime from Studio TMS Entertainment for the 50th anniversary of the manga Ashita no Joe (Tomorrow's Joe). However, the Levius manga debuted in 2013, well before the futuristic spin on Ashita no Joe hit airwaves.
The new trailer below also reveals that the series will hit Netflix on November 28, just in time for Thanksgiving binge-watching.
The anime is based on Haruhisa Nakata's science-fiction boxing manga Levius which debuted in Shogakukan's Monthly Ikki magazine in January 2013 but ceased publication in Septembe 2014 after the release of 3 volumes, after the publisher ceased operations.
The manga then moved to Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine in March 2015, where it remans ongoing under the modified title of Levius/est.
VIZ Media has the offcial English language translation of the manga and has a free preview to read online that you can check out by CLICKING HERE.
It’s the 19th century, and the world has entered the Era of Rebirth, recovering from the devastating flames of war. The sport of mechanical martial arts has galvanized the nations. Cybernetically augmented fighters turn their blood into steam and their bodies into brutal fighting—and killing—machines. Young Levius is one of those arena battlers, hell-bent on winning in order to simply survive.
