Licensing Expo In Las Vegas Provides A Small CANNON BUSTERS Update

Fans of LeSean Thomas (Children of Ether, The Boondocks) have been scratching their heads for a while as Netflix continuously pushes back the release date of the highly-anticipated Cannon Busters anime.

Nearly 2 years after LeSean Thomas' Kickstarter-campaign turned Netflix series, Cannon Busters, was first revealed, a release date continues to remain elusive. Every once in a while, the project will appear on Netflix's Comins Soon calendar with a release date, only for that day to come and go, with no episodes or updates.



Thomas is partnering with Netflix, UK's Manga Entertainment (which was just purchased by Funimation), Nada Holdings and Studio Satelight. The annual Licensing Expo is set to kickoff tomorrow in Las Vegas and it seems Netflix and Manga Entertainment are shopping the project to international investors.



Per Animation Magazine, Reemsborko Ltd. has signed on as a "worldwide agent" for the project, which is set to be released "later this year." A press release revealed that tie-in merchadising will be sold at Hot Topic, while other clothing outlets and hobby shops have also signed up for merchandise.



In the same press release, Thomas stated, "I am both humbled and excited about the opportunity to create something truly international in the growing, mainstream appeal of anime. Both Netflix and Manga Entertainment have been integral partners in my vision for a truly globalized approach to Japanese animation production and I am excited about what’s to come for fans of anime with this fun, new entry into the medium."

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE