Live-Action TOKYO GHOUL Film Releases 2 New TV Spots

ABOUT TOKYO GHOUL

Sui Ishida's original Tokyo Ghoul manga ran from 2011 to 2014 and consisted of 14 volumes. A prequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul: Jack, ran from August 2013 to October 2012 and told the events that occurred 10 years before the action that unfolded in the main manga. In October 2014, a sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re began releasing chapters and is currently ongoing. To date, there have been 7 volumes released.

Animation studio Pierrot produced an anime adaptation in 2014 that consisted of 12 episodes. A second season, Tokyo Ghoul √A (root A) aired from January 2015 - March 2015 and also consisted of 12 episodes.