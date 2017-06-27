Live-Action TOKYO GHOUL Film Releases 2 New TV Spots

Shochiku's live-action Tokyo Ghoul film still hasn't announced a US release date since Funimation revealed that they were planning a limited-engagement run. In the meantime, you'll just have to make due with these two new TV spots for the film, which will have its North American premiere at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles, CA on July 3. The film opens wide in Japan on July 29.
ABOUT TOKYO GHOUL
Sui Ishida's original Tokyo Ghoul manga ran from 2011 to 2014 and consisted of 14 volumes. A prequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul: Jack, ran from August 2013 to October 2012 and told the events that occurred 10 years before the action that unfolded in the main manga. In October 2014, a sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re began releasing chapters and is currently ongoing. To date, there have been 7 volumes released.
Animation studio Pierrot produced an anime adaptation in 2014 that consisted of 12 episodes. A second season, Tokyo Ghoul √A (root A) aired from January 2015 - March 2015 and also consisted of 12 episodes.
