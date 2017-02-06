Live-Action TOKYO GHOUL Film Releases English-Sub Trailer; FUNimation To Release In US Theaters
Check out an English-subbed trailer for the upcoming live-action Tokyo Ghoul movie from Japanese film studio Shochiku. Kentarō Hagiwara directs the live-action adaptation of Sui Ishida's dark horror fantasy manga which stars Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki.
The live-action Tokyo Ghoul film is coming to North American theaters courtesy of Funimation and a new english-subbed trailer has been released.
At a special press conference in Japan earleir today, details on the North American premiere were confirmed as FUNimation will debut the film in the U.S. at July 3rd's Anime Expo in Los Angeles.
The film opens in Japan on July 29.
ABOUT TOKYO GHOUL
Sui Ishida's original Tokyo Ghoul manga ran from 2011 to 2014 and consisted of 14 volumes. A prequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul: Jack, ran from August 2013 to October 2012 and told the events that occurred 10 years before the action that unfolded in the main manga. In October 2014, a sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re began releasing chapters and is currently ongoing. To date, there have been 7 volumes released.
Animation studio Pierrot produced an anime adaptation in 2014 that consisted of 12 episodes. A second season, Tokyo Ghoul √A (root A) aired from January 2015 - March 2015 and also consisted of 12 episodes.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]