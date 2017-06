Live-Action TOKYO GHOUL Film Releases English-Sub Trailer; FUNimation To Release In US Theaters

We have the license to the live-action Tokyo Ghoul movie!

See details on our blog as well as a special livestream: https://t.co/eKFz5TTdvn pic.twitter.com/essvIbPelU — Funimation (@FUNimation) May 31, 2017







ABOUT TOKYO GHOUL

Check out an English-subbed trailer for the upcoming live-actionmovie from Japanese film studio Shochiku. Kentarō Hagiwara directs the live-action adaptation of Sui Ishida's dark horror fantasy manga which stars Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki.At a special press conference in Japan earleir today, details on the North American premiere were confirmed as FUNimation will debut the film in the U.S. at July 3rd's Anime Expo in Los Angeles.The film opens in Japan on July 29.Sui Ishida's original Tokyo Ghoul manga ran from 2011 to 2014 and consisted of 14 volumes. A prequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul: Jack, ran from August 2013 to October 2012 and told the events that occurred 10 years before the action that unfolded in the main manga. In October 2014, a sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re began releasing chapters and is currently ongoing. To date, there have been 7 volumes released.Animation studio Pierrot produced an anime adaptation in 2014 that consisted of 12 episodes. A second season, Tokyo Ghoul √A (root A) aired from January 2015 - March 2015 and also consisted of 12 episodes.