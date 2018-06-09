LIZ AND THE BLUE BIRD Releases English-Subtitled Trailer

A new trailer was released for the latest anime film, Liz and The Blue Bird. The trailer is English-subbed and is set to release in North America this year. Check out the trailer!

Liz and the Blue Bird is the first in a two part film series that is based in Ayano Takeda's Sound! Euphonium book series. The film and series follows two girls. Nozomi Kasaki and Mizore Yoroizuka, a flautist and oboist, respectively. The two childhood friends spend their senior year together learning a new competition piece titled "Liz and the Blue Bird". While learning the song should be the hard part; the real dilemma is Mizore trying to stay coordinated while realizing that after this year her friend would leave yet again for their final year of school, she returned for this school year, and this puts a strain on thier friendship. In buildup for the North American release of the film; a new trailer has been revealed with English subtitles. Check out the trailer below!







Eleven Arts Anime Studio produced the film and it originally released in April, in Japan, to strong numbers; before prepparing for release in North America. The film is set for release in the United States and Canada on November 9th but for those lucky enough to be at the Japan Film Festival of San Francisco between September 28th and October 7th at the New People theater, you can catch some screenings there a little bit early. Planning on seeing the film? Share your thoughts below! Liz and the Blue Bird premiers, in English subtitles, on November 9th in the US and Canada.

