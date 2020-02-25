MADE IN ABYSS: DAWN OF THE DEEP SOUL Anime Film To Hit US Theaters In April
Following recap films titled Journey’s Dawn and Wandering Twilight, Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep will officially hit US shores in April, following the release of the film in Japanese theaters last month. In addition, the two aforementioned recap films will be available for streaming on HiDive, beginning on February 28. There's no word yet on when pre-release tickets will be available for purchase but stay tuned to AnimeMojo for future updates.
After two recap films that retold the events of the 13-episode TV anime from 2017, fans of the anime adaptation of Akihito Tsukushi's Made in Abyss manga will finally see the story continue.
Tsukushi began the manga series in 2012 and has released 8 volumes to date. Seven Seas Entertainment holds the English license for the series and has released 7 translated volumes to date. The 13-episode anime adaptation from Studio Kinema Citrus covers the first 3 volumes.
Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss’ treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi’s troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss.
