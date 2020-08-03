MADE IN ABYSS Manga Creator Akihito Tsukushi Takes Fans Inside His Home Studio

If you ever wanted to know how a popular manga creator lives and works, Made in Abyss creator Akihito Tsukushi is taking fans into his apartment/workspace for an in-depth interview.

It's not often that a manga creator reveals his/her face but Made in Abyss creator Akihito Tsukushi is taking things one step further, inviting fans into his apartment, which also serves as his work studio. Taukushi invited Japanese manga YouTuber Otoreko inside his home for a rare glimpse of how a successful mangaka lives and works.



During the interview, Akihito cites Jiro Taniguchi's manga adaptation of The Summit of the Gods, Hayao Miyazaki's The Journey of Shuna and Masakazu Ishiguro's And Yet the Town Moves as big influences on his career. Tsukushi reveals that he actually started out as a video game illustrator before launching his manga career in 2012.



The Made in Abyss sequel anime film, Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep will hit US theaters in April after previously being released in Japan back in January.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE