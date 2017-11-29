MADE IN ABYSS Season 2 Confirmed In New Teaser Trailer. When Will It Air?
Fan in attendance at the Deep in Abyss Katari fan festival on Sunday in Tokyo were the first to learn that a sequel to the breakout anime of the Fall 2017 anime season would be receiving a sequel. The trailer below quickly followed online, courtesy of Kadokawa.
Made in Abyss season 2 is on the way as revealed in this announcement trailer from Kadokawa. A special fan event in Tokyo this past weekend was where the news first surfaced.
Made in the Abyss is based on the ongoing web manga from Akihito Tsukushi. The series aired in the U.S. on Amazon's Anime Strike. The first 13-episode season adapted the first 26 chapters of the web manga, which most recently released its 43 chapter. That means the anime covered roughly 2 chapters per episode. At that same clip, there's currently not enough material for a second season. That's probably why an air date was not included in the teaser. Still, it's nice to have confirmation that a sequel is on the way, even if it's unlikely to air before 2019.
The Abyss—a gaping chasm stretching down into the depths of the earth, filled with mysterious creatures and relics from a time long past. How did it come to be? What lies at the bottom? Countless brave individuals, known as Divers, have sought to solve these mysteries of the Abyss, fearlessly descending into its darkest realms. The best and bravest of the Divers, the White Whistles, are hailed as legends by those who remain on the surface.
Riko, daughter of the missing White Whistle Lyza the Annihilator, aspires to become like her mother and explore the furthest reaches of the Abyss. However, just a novice Red Whistle herself, she is only permitted to roam its most upper layer. Even so, Riko has a chance encounter with a mysterious robot with the appearance of an ordinary young boy. She comes to name him Reg, and he has no recollection of the events preceding his discovery. Certain that the technology to create Reg must come from deep within the Abyss, the two decide to venture forth into the chasm to recover his memories and
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]