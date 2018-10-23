MAGICAL GIRL SPECIAL OPS ASUKA Adds Two More Voice Cast Members

The official Asuka website has announced two members joining the voice cast for the upcoming Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka series. Rie Takahashi and Chinami Hashimoto will be entering the fray, there is no information on the character they will be playing.



The confirmed voice cast apart from these new members is: Aya Suzaki as Asuka Ootorii, Ayana Taketatsu as Chisato Yonamine, Akira Sekine as Kurumi Mugen and Eriko Matsui as Mia Cyrus. The series is directed by Hideyo Yamamoto, Norimitsu kaihou is under series composition, Makoto Fukami is the original creator and Ron produces the music.



The series has a January 2019 release date and is animated by LIDENFILMS. The manga that inspired this anime has been publishing since June 2015 and has 14 chapters out right now. The manga is written by Makoto Fukami and drawn by Seigo Tokiya. Big Gangan does the serialization.