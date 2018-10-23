MAGICAL GIRL SPECIAL OPS ASUKA Adds Two More Voice Cast Members
The official Asuka website has announced two members joining the voice cast for the upcoming Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka series. Rie Takahashi and Chinami Hashimoto will be entering the fray, there is no information on the character they will be playing.
Studio LIDENFILMS' upcoming drama magic seinen anime series, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka, has announced two new members for the voice cast. Here is more.
The confirmed voice cast apart from these new members is: Aya Suzaki as Asuka Ootorii, Ayana Taketatsu as Chisato Yonamine, Akira Sekine as Kurumi Mugen and Eriko Matsui as Mia Cyrus. The series is directed by Hideyo Yamamoto, Norimitsu kaihou is under series composition, Makoto Fukami is the original creator and Ron produces the music.
The series has a January 2019 release date and is animated by LIDENFILMS. The manga that inspired this anime has been publishing since June 2015 and has 14 chapters out right now. The manga is written by Makoto Fukami and drawn by Seigo Tokiya. Big Gangan does the serialization.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]