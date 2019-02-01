MAGICAL GIRL SPECIAL OPS ASUKA Anime Series Shares Two New Characters

Studio LIDENFILMS' upcoming drama magic seinen anime series, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka , has shared two ne characters and their official design. Here is more information on the series.

The official Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka website has shared two new characters joining their show as well as their designs. The anime adaptation of authors Makoto Fukami and Seigo Tokiya's manga series has revealed that Tamara Volkova and Rau Peipei will be joining the roster.

The series has a January 11, 2019 release date and will be broadcasted in the following networks: MBS, TBS, CBC, BS-TBS, AT-X and Amazon Prime Video. The series is animated by LIDENFILMS. M.A.O. is interpreting Tamara Volkova and Yoko Hikasa is playing Rau Peipei.

Cast

Aya Suzaki as Asuka Ootorii

Ayana Taketatsu as Chisato Yonamine

Akira Sekine as Kurumi Mugen

Eriko Matsui as Mia Cyrus

Staff

Directed by Hideyo Yamamoto

Norimitsu Kaihou is under series composition

Makoto Fukami is the original creator

Ron produces the music.

The manga that inspired this anime is written by Makoto Fukami, illustrated by Seigo Tokiya and Square Enix has been publishing it in the Monthly Big Gangan since June 2015 with 14 chapters out right now. Seven Seas Entertainment has the North American license. The manga's volumes 1 through 8 are on sale now.