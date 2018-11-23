MAGICAL GIRL SPECIAL OPS ASUKA Previews New Footage In Latest Commercial

Studio LIDENFILMS' upcoming drama magic seinen anime series, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka , has shared a new television commercial. Here is more information on the series.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15 second television commercial for the upcoming seinen anime series Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka. The series has a January 11, 2019 release date and will be broadcasted in the following networks: MBS, TBS, CBC, BS-TBS, AT-X and Amazon Prime Video.

Cast

Aya Suzaki as Asuka Ootorii

Ayana Taketatsu as Chisato Yonamine

Akira Sekine as Kurumi Mugen

Eriko Matsui as Mia Cyrus



Staff

Directed by Hideyo Yamamoto

Norimitsu Kaihou is under series composition

Makoto Fukami is the original creator

Ron produces the music.