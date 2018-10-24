MAGICAL GIRL SPECIAL OPS ASUKA Reveals Designs For Sayako Hata And Nozomi Makino

Studio LIDENFILMS' upcoming drama magic seinen anime series, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka , has shared the official character designs for Sayako Hata and Nozomi Makino. Here is more.

The upcoming magic series, Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka, has shared the official design of Sayako Hata (played by Chinami Hashimoto) and Nozomi Makino (played by Rie Takahashi). The picture below has both the characters and their voice actors on it. The picture has a report theme, making it look like an official paper given in the anime.

The confirmed voice cast apart from these new members is: Aya Suzaki as Asuka Ootorii, Ayana Taketatsu as Chisato Yonamine, Akira Sekine as Kurumi Mugen and Eriko Matsui as Mia Cyrus. The series is directed by Hideyo Yamamoto, Norimitsu kaihou is under series composition, Makoto Fukami is the original creator and Ron produces the music.