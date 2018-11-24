MAGICAL GIRL SPECIAL OPS ASUKA Reveals New Key Visual

Studio LIDENFILMS' upcoming drama magic seinen anime series, Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka , has shared a new key visual. Here is more information on the series.

official magical-five website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming seinen magic anime series Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka. The picture has the main characters charging at an opponent ready to battle. Everyone has her signature weapon, whether it be a rifle, knife or another melee weapon.

The series has a January 11, 2019 release date and will be broadcasted in the following networks: MBS, TBS, CBC, BS-TBS, AT-X and Amazon Prime Video.

Cast

Aya Suzaki as Asuka Ootorii

Ayana Taketatsu as Chisato Yonamine

Akira Sekine as Kurumi Mugen

Eriko Matsui as Mia Cyrus

Staff

Directed by Hideyo Yamamoto

Norimitsu Kaihou is under series composition

Makoto Fukami is the original creator

Ron produces the music.