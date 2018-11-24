MAGICAL GIRL SPECIAL OPS ASUKA Reveals New Key Visual

The official magical-five website has shared a new key visual for the upcoming seinen magic anime series Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka. The picture has the main characters charging at an opponent ready to battle. Everyone has her signature weapon, whether it be a rifle, knife or another melee weapon.
The series has a January 11, 2019 release date and will be broadcasted in the following networks: MBS, TBS, CBC, BS-TBS, AT-X and Amazon Prime Video.
Cast
Aya Suzaki as Asuka Ootorii
Ayana Taketatsu as Chisato Yonamine
Akira Sekine as Kurumi Mugen
Eriko Matsui as Mia Cyrus
Staff
Directed by Hideyo Yamamoto
Norimitsu Kaihou is under series composition
Makoto Fukami is the original creator
Ron produces the music.
The series is animated by LIDENFILMS. The manga that inspired this anime has been publishing since June 2015 and has 14 chapters out right now. The manga is written by Makoto Fukami and drawn by Seigo Tokiya. Big Gangan does the serialization. The manga's volumes 1 through 8 are on sale now.
