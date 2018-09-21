MAHOU SHOUJO TOKUSHUSEN ASUKA Reveals More Voice Actors Joining The Cast
The official Magical Five Japanese website has revealed new voice actors joining the cast for the anime adaptation of Mahou Shoujo Tokushusen Asuka. Animated by LIDENFILMS, the tv series will hit screen on January 2019.
Authors Fukami, Makoto, Tokiya and Seigo's drama magic seinen manga, Mahou Shoujo Tokushusen Asuka, has revealed more voice actors for the anime adaptation. Here is what we know so far.
Mia Cyrus as Eriko Matsui and Chisato Yonamine as Ayana Taketatsu are the two new female voices joining Asuka Otori and Kurumi Mugen as Aya Suzaki and Akira Sekine, respectively.
Hideo Yamamoto is directing the anime series, series composition falls under Makoto Fukami, character design is the job of Yoko Suzuki and RON produces the music.
The manga of the same name started publication on June 2015 and is currently ongoing with 14 chapters out there. Big Gangan does the serialization and can be found in English and Japanese.
“Due to the invasion of Disas—enigmatic creatures of soil from the land of the dead—mankind, who was on the verge of crisis, was saved by the efforts of magical girls who had obtained a mysterious magical power…
Three years later, new incidents suddenly occur, tearing apart the normalcy of the girls who had each returned to their normal lives. The saviours of humanity, those magical girls called “The Magical Five” now live each day fighting for their lives, even as they are trifled with by fate…“
