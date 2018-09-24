MAHOU SHOUJO TOKUSHUSEN ASUKA Reveals New Character Designs
The official Mahou Shoujo Tokushusen Asuka website has uploaded two new images revealing the character designs for Mia Cyrus and Chisato Yonamine.
Authors Fukami, Makoto, Tokiya and Seigo's drama magic seinen manga, Mahou Shoujo Tokushusen Asuka, has revealed new character designs for its anime adaptation. Here are the official images.
The two voice actors that will play Mia and Chisato are Eriko Matsui and Ayana Taketatsu respectively.
The series will premiere on January 2019 and LIDENFILMS is animating it. There is no information on the opening or ending themes of the anime.
Hideyo Yamamoto is directing it, Norimitsu Kaihou is under series composition and Ron is producing the music.
The manga series that inspired this anime is currently publishing and being serialized by Big Gangan magazine. The manga started publication back in June 2015.
Due to the invasion of Disas—enigmatic creatures of soil from the land of the dead—mankind, who was on the verge of crisis, was saved by the efforts of magical girls who had obtained a mysterious magical power...
Three years later, new incidents suddenly occur, tearing apart the normalcy of the girls who had each returned to their normal lives. The saviours of humanity, those magical girls called "The Magical Five" now live each day fighting for their lives, even as they are trifled with by fate...
