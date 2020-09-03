MARS RED TV Anime From Studio Signal.MD Releases New Trailer
Signal.MD's MARS Red TV anime, an adaptation of the Bun'ō Fujisawa dramatic stage reading has released its first teaser trailer. There's a whole lot of motionless backgrounds and scenes with characters standing perfectly still while only their lips move. However, the series has a 2021 release date so the project just might not be far enough along in production to release an explosive, action-packed trailer. Furthermore, with conventions being canceled and anime series being delayed due to the coronavirus, who knows if the project is still on schedule.
The upcoming, Funimation co-produced vampire anime MARS Red has a very interesting premise though the first trailer for the series doesn't exactly showcase a whole lot of animation.
Still, the synopsis provided by Funimation is very interesting and describes something akin to a militaristic take on Blood-C. We also have to admit that while there's not a lot of movement, the art style is rather impressive. Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for future updates on the project.
MARS RED takes place in 1923, and vampires have existed for quite a while. But now, the number of vampires is increasing and a mysterious, artificial blood source called Ascra has appeared.
The Japanese government, in turn, creates “Code Zero,” a unit within the army tasked with taking down the vampiric forces. And what better way to track vampires than by using vampires?
Created by Lieutenant General Nakajima, this unit has historically been in the business of information war, but has been re-assigned to solve the vampire crisis. It's up to Code Zero and the S-class vampire Deffrot to investigate this increase and put a stop to it before society crumbles.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]