Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

MARY AND THE WITCH'S FLOWER Gets New Limited Theatrical Run From GKIDS And Fathom

MARY AND THE WITCH'S FLOWER Gets New Limited Theatrical Run From GKIDS And Fathom

With the first limited theatrical run of Mary and the Witch's Flower grossing $1.9 million USD in January (a record for GKIDS), it's easy to see why it's returning to theaters.

MarkJulian | 2/10/2018
Filed Under: "Seinen"
Mary and the Witch's Flower will return to North American theaters for a limited run on February 24 and 26 in select theaters.  The decision was buoyed by the $1.9 million USD the film grossed during its first limited release in January.  That marked a new record for GKIDS which previously counted the $1 million earned from a 2013 release of From Up on Poppy Hill as its best release. 

If you missed the film in theaters the first time around, don't make the same mistake twice.  To find the closest theater playing the film near you, head to Fathom's website and type in your zip code.

During the film's original release in Japan back in July, Mary and the Witch's Flower grossed ¥3 billion yen or approximately $27.57 million USD.

Directed and co-written by former Studio Ghibli employee Hiromasa Yonebayashi, the film is based on Mary Stewart's The Little Broomstick.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Related Headlines
Loading...
Latest Headlines
Loading...