MEGALOBOX Anime Sequel Set 7 Years Later Announced At Anime NYC

In a rather surprising move, TMS Entertainment revealed at Anime NYC this past weekend that Megalobox would be receiving a sequel, though a timetable for its release was not revealed.

ABOUT MEGALO BOX

Studio: TMS Entertainment (ReLIFE, D.Gray-man, ORANGE)

Director: You Moriyama ( Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine)

Character Designer: Unknown

Script: Kensak Kojima, Katsuhiko Manabe

MEGALO BOX SYNOPSIS:

Ashita no Joe 50th anniversary project.

JD (Junk Dog) participates in fixed boxing matches in an underground ring in order to live. Today, he enters the ring again, but he encounters a certain person. JD wants to take on a challenge that risks everything.

One of the better anime released last year (if not the entire decade) was TMS Entertainment's Megalobox. The series seemingly came out of nowhere and put a stranglehold on the entire Spring 2018 anime season, dominating the conversation. As it was a special project to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Ashita no Joe, most fans never imagined a sequel would happen. You can watch the teaser released at Anime NYC courtesy of TMS Entertainment's official Twitter account.drew inspiration from the original 1968 mangafrom Ikki Kajiwara and Tetsuya Chiba but will modernized the tale with a futuristic setting and robotic boxing gear.