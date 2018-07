MIRAI OF THE FUTURE UK Limited Theatrical Run Dated For November

We've been tracking the new project from Wolf Children and The Girl Who Lept Through Time director Mamoru Hosoda for quite some time and a looming U.K. release means the U.S. can't be too far behind.

Mamoru Hosoda's Mirai will open on 100 screens across the UK & Ireland from November 2nd.

-Subtitled screenings on 2nd November.

-Dubbed screenings on 4th November.



U.K anime distributor Anime Limited has revealed via Twitter that the next project from Mamoru Hosoda will be screened in the United Kingdom on November 2 and November 4.The showings on November 2 will be in Japanese with subtitles while the screenings on the 4th will feature English voice-overs.Distribution rights for the film were brokered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, with Anime Limited snapping up the U.K license, while GKIDS secured filming rights for the United States. MK2 Mile End will oversee Mirai's Canada release while Madman Entertainment handles New Zealand and Austrailia.