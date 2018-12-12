MR. TONEGAWA: MIDDLE MANAGEMENT BLUES Is Not Airing Next Week Due To FIFA

The official ntv.co.jp website has announced that the parody seinen anime series, Mr. Tonegawa: Middle Management Blues, is not airing next week due to the broadcast of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018. The show will have a 28-day break from transmission due to this FIFA broadcast and its New Year's holiday leave. Episode 12 will not be out for a while.



The anime series has been airing since July 4, 2018 and has 24 episodes planned for broadcast. Sentai Filmworks has the North American license and Madhouse animates it. Keiichirou Kawaguchi is the director, Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director and Mitsutaka Hirota is under series composition.



The manga series that inspired this anime series is written by Tensei Hagiwara and illustrated by Tomohiro Hashimoto. The series has been published by the Monthly Young Magazine since June 20, 2015 and has 7 volumes out right now.







Chuukan Kanriroku Tonegawa is a spin-off of the Kaiji series, which follows Tonegawa, the right hand man of Kazutaka Hyoudou, the president of the Teiai Corporation and owner of numerous gambling tournaments. After Hyoudou is getting bored with his life, he orders Tonegawa to organize a so called "game of death" as it is his and his subordinate's job to keep the president in a good mood. Tonegawa must cooperate with his subordinates in order to make the president happy and what follows is a humorous story of his interactions with his subordinates and other characters of the Kaiji series.