MY TEEN ROMANTIC COMEDY SNAFU TV Anime Announces Season 3
In terms of slice-of-life, romantic triangles it's hard to find a series stronger or more beloved than My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected or as it's known in the West, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU. Season 2 of the anime ended on a pretty big cliffhanger so the 4-year wait for confirmation of a third season has been somewhat excruciating.
After four years, fans of the anime adaptation of the My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU (Yahari Ore no Seishun Rabukome wa Machigatteiru) light novels have received the news they've patiently awaited!
Wataru Watari and illustrator Ponkan8 began the light novel series in March 2011 and have gone on to release 13 volumes. The light novel series' 14th and final volume will ship on April 18.
Studio Brain's Base adapted the first season of the anime April 2013, which consisted of 13 episodes. Studio Feel took over for season 2 in April 2015, which also consisted of 13 episodes.
ANN has gotten their hands on the cover for the April issue of Shogakukan's Monthly Sunday GX, which revealed the news that a third season of the anime is in the works. With the light novel set to close, fans are expecting the anime to cover the remaining light novel volumes. The first anime season covered volumes 1-6 while the second season adapted volumes 7-11.
There's no word yet on when the anime will air or whether Studio Feel will be back for the third season so stay tuned to AnimeMojo for future updates.
Hachiman Hikigaya is a cynic. "Youth" is a crock, he believes--a sucker's game, an illusion woven from failure and hypocrisy. But when he turns in an essay for a school assignment espousing this view, he's sentenced to work in the Service Club, an organization dedicated to helping students with problems in their lives! How will Hachiman the Cynic cope with a job that requires--gasp!--optimism?
