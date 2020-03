Netflix Confirms BAKI Season 2 For A 2020 Release With New Teaser Trailer

New Grappler Baki: In Search of Our Strongest Hero (31 volumes) 1999-2005

Baki: Son of Ogre (37 volumes) 2005- 2012

Baki's Style (22 volumes) 2014 - 2018

Baki Dou (4 volumes) 2018 - ongoing

Flex your pecs and grease your muscles, because Baki is returning for a new season this year! pic.twitter.com/mVAiaGLEeN — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 5, 2020





Baki season 1 synopsis

The protagonist, Baki Hanma, trains with an intense focus to become strong enough to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, the strongest fighter in the world. Five of the world's most violent and brutal death row inmates are gathering to face Baki. Their objective is to taste defeat -- their unmatched strength and skill have led them to grow bored of life itself, and they now seek out Baki in the hopes that he can overwhelm and utterly crush them. In this crisis, other underground martial art warriors gather to fight by Baki's side: Kaoru Hanayama, Gouki Shibukawa, Retsu Kaioh, and Doppo Orochi. An epic showdown between violent death row inmates and Baki and his friends begins!

A new teaser trailer forsecond season has been released by Netflix. ALl of the original creative staff at TMS Entertainment who produced the first season will be back for the sequel including director Toshiki Hirano, Tatsuhiko Urahata as the screenwriter and Kenji Fujisawa as the composer.Keisuke Itagaki first released the series asback in 1991 where it ran for 42 volumes before concluding in 1999. There have been 4 sequel manga series to date including:As this series is a Japanese exclusive, it will first air in Japan before being released in North America. Depending upon when it officially drops, the second season might not actually make its way to Western shores until 2021.The first season of the Netflix adaptation skips the original manga series that started in 1991 and begins with covering the story in New Grappler Baki. A two-season, 48 episode series from Free-Will was released in 2001 that covers the events of the original manga series.