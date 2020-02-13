Netflix Finally Reveals HI SCORE GIRL Season 2's Release Date
The anime adaptation of Rensuke Oshikiri's seinen manga series Hi Score Girl will be returning April 9th for a nine-episode second season, exclusively on Netflix (outisde of Japan and China). The series originally aired in Japan during the Fall 2019 anime season (October 2019 - December 2019) but like most Netflix anime series, fans outside of Japan had to wait until all the season 2 episodes had been broadcast.
Hi Score Girl aka Hai Sukoa Gāru season 2 will be finally be released this April (several months after it was broadcast in Japan) according to a recent social media post from Netflix.
The first season was produced by Studio J.C. Staff and consisted of 12 episodes and 3 OVAs. The manga debuted in October 2010 and concluded in September 2018 at 10 volumes. The first anime season covered the first 4 volumes.
Recently, Oshikii began work on a sequel manga series titled Hi Score Girl DASH, which released its first issue in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan seinen manga magazine this past Christmas.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]