Netflix Finally Reveals HI SCORE GIRL Season 2's Release Date

Hi Score Girl aka Hai Sukoa Gāru season 2 will be finally be released this April (several months after it was broadcast in Japan) according to a recent social media post from Netflix.

Get your tokens ready and your combos memorized, because Hi Score Girl season two premieres April 9th! pic.twitter.com/OBqTfahgIA — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 13, 2020



The anime adaptation of Rensuke Oshikiri's seinen manga serieswill be returning April 9th for a nine-episode second season, exclusively on Netflix (outisde of Japan and China). The series originally aired in Japan during the Fall 2019 anime season (October 2019 - December 2019) but like most Netflix anime series, fans outside of Japan had to wait until all the season 2 episodes had been broadcast.The first season was produced by Studio J.C. Staff and consisted of 12 episodes and 3 OVAs. The manga debuted in October 2010 and concluded in September 2018 at 10 volumes. The first anime season covered the first 4 volumes.Recently, Oshikii began work on a sequel manga series titled Hi Score Girl DASH, which released its first issue in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan seinen manga magazine this past Christmas.