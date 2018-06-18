Netflix Japan Announces Second Season of B: The BEGINNING

The first season of B: The Beginning was a lot of fun, so it makes sense for Netflix to invest more in a second season. There's no official air date, but we believe 2019 is as good a time as any.

One of the most fun and interesting anime of 2018, is no other than B: The Beginning. The show is set in a technologically advanced world where all sorts of madness seem to take place on a regular basis.

The security force, known as RIS, are always there to set things straight, but they can’t do it alone when they’re dealing with. This is where Killer B comes into play, a young man with impressive powers, who is not even a real human.

If you’ve watched the first season and thought for a second the action had ended there, then think again, because B: The Beginning is coming back.

Netflix says so, therefore, it’s true

In a recent report from Variety, the publication confirms that B: The Beginning is returning for a second season, but no word on when it will air. Chances are, season 2 could hit the streaming platform come 2019 since Netflix announced the first season in 2017, and that season made it to streaming the following year.

It should be interesting to see where the writers go with season 2 because it won’t be easy to top the masterpiece that is season 1.

Still, one has to admit that the world of B: The Beginning is ripe for all sorts of storytelling, and if all things go according to plan, we could witness the rise of several more seasons in the distant future.

Description of the first season: