Netflix Reveals BEASTARS Will Premiere Outside of Japan In Early 2020
Beastars was one of the most highly anticipated new shows of the Fall 2019 anime season but as it's a Netflix exclusive, subscribers in North America and other international territories have been forced to wait or illegally pirate the show.
While Beastars is airing on a weekly basis on Netflix Japan, subscribers to the streaming giant outside of The Land of the Rising Sun have put on their pirate hats...
Thankfully, Netflix has revealed that Studio Organe's adaptation of Paru Itagaki's Beastars manga will debut in early 2020. The series debuted on Netflix Japan on October 8 and has released 5 episodes to date.
Itagaki's manga is currently serialized in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion and has released 15 volumes to date. VIZ Media holds the english license for the series and has translated and released 5 volumes so far.
