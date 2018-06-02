Netflix's B: THE BEGINNING Anime Releases Intriguing New English-Dubbed Trailer
There's a ton of mystery and intrigue packed in this new trailer for Netflix and Production I.G.'s B: The Beginning anime collaboration. The series released worldwide on March 2.
Following Devilman Crybaby, it appears that Netflix is about to release another bloody, seinen show in Production I.G's B: the Beginning.
Kazuto Nakazawa (Kill Bill anime sequences) and Yoshiki Yamakawa (Little Busters!) are directing the series. The series was first announced as Perfect Bones before being retitled B: The Beginning.
The show's Japanese voice cast includes: [via ANN]
|
Character
|
Japanese voice actor
|
English voice actor
|
Keith / Kazama / Dr. Flick
|
Hiroaki Hirata
|
Ray Chase
|
Koku
|
Yuuki Kaji
|
Kyle McCarley
|
Lily Hoshino
|
Asami Seto
|
Faye Mata
|
Eric / Toga
|
Hiroki Touchi
|
Jalen K. Cassell
|
Boris / Meyer
|
Minoru Inaba
|
Doug Stone
|
Kaela Yoshinaga
|
Ami Koshimizu
|
Allegra Clark
|
Brian / Brandon
|
Toshiyuki Toyonaga
|
Khoi Dao
|
Mario
|
Shintarō Tanaka
|
Patrick Seitz
|
Jean / Henry / Richard
|
Atsushi Goto
|
Keith Osterberg
|
Gilbert / Ross
|
Toshiyuki Morikawa
|
Derek Stephen Prince
|
Minatsuki
|
Kaito Ishikawa
|
Johnny Yong Bosch
In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action unfold in the archipelagic nation of Cremona. Koku, the protagonist. Keith, the legendary investigator of the royal police force RIS. A mysterious criminal organization. A wide variety of characters race through the fortified city as it is beset by the serial killer, Killer B, and a chain of crimes in this suspense drama by director Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]