Netflix's B: THE BEGINNING Anime Releases Intriguing New English-Dubbed Trailer

Following Devilman Crybaby, it appears that Netflix is about to release another bloody, seinen show in Production I.G's B: the Beginning.

There's a ton of mystery and intrigue packed in this new trailer for Netflix and Production I.G.'s B: The Beginning anime collaboration. The series released worldwide on March 2.

Kazuto Nakazawa (Kill Bill anime sequences) and Yoshiki Yamakawa (Little Busters!) are directing the series.  The series was first announced as Perfect Bones before being retitled B: The Beginning.



The show's Japanese voice cast includes: [via ANN]

Character Japanese voice actor English voice actor
 Keith / Kazama / Dr. Flick Hiroaki Hirata Ray Chase
Koku Yuuki Kaji Kyle McCarley
Lily Hoshino Asami Seto Faye Mata
Eric / Toga Hiroki Touchi  Jalen K. Cassell 
Boris / Meyer Minoru Inaba Doug Stone
Kaela Yoshinaga Ami Koshimizu Allegra Clark
Brian / Brandon Toshiyuki Toyonaga Khoi Dao
Mario Shintarō Tanaka Patrick Seitz
Jean / Henry / Richard Atsushi Goto Keith Osterberg
Gilbert / Ross Toshiyuki Morikawa  Derek Stephen Prince
Minatsuki Kaito Ishikawa Johnny Yong Bosch

In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action unfold in the archipelagic nation of Cremona. Koku, the protagonist. Keith, the legendary investigator of the royal police force RIS. A mysterious criminal organization. A wide variety of characters race through the fortified city as it is beset by the serial killer, Killer B, and a chain of crimes in this suspense drama by director Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G.
