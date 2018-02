Netflix's B: THE BEGINNING Anime Releases Intriguing New English-Dubbed Trailer

Following Devilman Crybaby, it appears that Netflix is about to release another bloody, seinen show in Production I.G's B: the Beginning.





Kazuto Nakazawa (Kill Bill anime sequences) and Yoshiki Yamakawa (Little Busters!) are directing the series. The series was first announced as Perfect Bones before being retitled B: The Beginning.







The show's Japanese voice cast includes: [



Character Japanese voice actor English voice actor Keith / Kazama / Dr. Flick Hiroaki Hirata Ray Chase Koku Yuuki Kaji Kyle McCarley Lily Hoshino Asami Seto Faye Mata Eric / Toga Hiroki Touchi Jalen K. Cassell Boris / Meyer Minoru Inaba Doug Stone Kaela Yoshinaga Ami Koshimizu Allegra Clark Brian / Brandon Toshiyuki Toyonaga Khoi Dao Mario ShintarĊ Tanaka Patrick Seitz Jean / Henry / Richard Atsushi Goto Keith Osterberg Gilbert / Ross Toshiyuki Morikawa Derek Stephen Prince Minatsuki Kaito Ishikawa Johnny Yong Bosch

In a world powered by advanced technology, crime and action unfold in the archipelagic nation of Cremona. Koku, the protagonist. Keith, the legendary investigator of the royal police force RIS. A mysterious criminal organization. A wide variety of characters race through the fortified city as it is beset by the serial killer, Killer B, and a chain of crimes in this suspense drama by director Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G.

