Netflix's CAGASTER OF AN INSECT CAGE TV Anime To Debut In 2020
Netflix has optioned an anime adaptation of a Walking Dead-esque manga series that imagines a world ravage by a mysterious disease called Cagaster that turns humans into giant, carnivorous insects. The story follows a young "exterminator" (individuals tasked with killing the giant insects) who stumbles upon a dying man and his daughter and his quest to reunite the daughter with her mother.
Netflix will be releasing a CG anime adaptation of Kachō Hashimoto's Mushikago no Cagaster (Cagaster of an Insect Cage) manga iin 2020. Here's a look at the first 2 stills.
Interestingly enough, in the manga, the daughter is fairly young but the official Netflix description for the show describes them as a couple.
The manga has a bit of a rags-to-riches story as the author, Kachō Hashimoto, originally self-publishes the series on his own personal website, beginning in 2005. By 2010, the series had a bit of a following and the author was able to sell it as doujinshi at the Summer and Winter Comikets. Tokuma Shoten then licensed the manga and have released 7 volumes to date.
Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious disease “Cagaster” turns people into giant murderous insects, this manga-based series follows the struggle of a young couple to stay alive.
