Netflix's CASTLEVANIA Animated Series Whips Up Interest With First Trailer

The first trailer for Netflix's animated Castlevania TV series was released yesterday and it's drawing almost universal praise. Could the streaming giant have its next big hit?

Castlevania fans are surprisingly pleased with the first trailer for Netflix's animated adaptation. The series is written by celebrated comic book scribe, Warren Ellis. Spearheading development was Adi Shankar, who was most recently in the news for his 2015 dark and gritty Power/Rangers fan film and the media frenzy that ensued.The film is reportedly using the 1989 NES classic, Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse - which featured Belmont as the lead of a Dracula-hunting group comprised of the sorceress Sypha Belnades, the swash-buckling pirate Grant Danasty, and the half-vampire, Alucard.About Netflix's Castlevania

SYNOPSIS: In darkness, a hero returns. Castlevania, a Netflix original series, arrives July 7. Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.