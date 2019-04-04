 Netflix's Live-Action COWBOY BEBOP Series Sets Cast Including John Cho As Spike
John Cho, best known for starring in the Harold & Kumar films and as Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek reboot film series will portray Cowboy Bebop's Spike Spiegel.

MarkJulian | 4/4/2019
Filed Under: "Seinen"
The full cast for Netflx'slive-action Cowboy Bebop series has been revealed, confirming that Spike Spiegel will be portraed by an Asian actor.

Korean-American actor John Cho will portray the lead, with African-American actor Mustafa Shakir (Bushmaster in Luke Cage) portraying Jett Black, Daniella Pineda co-starring as Faye Valentine and Alex Hassell as Vicious.

Radical Ed has yet to be cast.

Netflix committed to a 10-episode order for the series back in November. Comic book scribe and screenwrier Christopher Yost is writing the pilot, and will executive produce.  Original Cowboy Bebop director  Shinichiro Watanabe is also on board as a consultant.
