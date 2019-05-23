New BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL TV Anime Confirmed As Website Launches

After a 2008 13-episode TV anime from Bee Train and Production I.G. retold a very condensed version of the first 6 volumes of Hiroaki Samura's Blade of the Immortal manga, a new TV anime is on the way.

Kodnasha, the publisher for Samura's Blade of the Immortal has confirmed that a new TV anime is in the works, which will adapt the entire 30 volume series. The news comes on the heels of the news that a sequel manga, titled Blade of the Immortal - Bakumatsu Arc, will be released in July. Samura is giving way to writer Kenji Takigawa and illustrator Ryū Suenobu, though he will remain on as a consultant.



Director Takashi Miike, released a live-action adaptation in 2017 that debuted to favorable reviews in both Japan and North America.



There's no details yet on which studio is handling the new adapation or when it will air so check back to Anime Mojo for future updates.







SYNOPSIS:



"To end his eternal suffering, he must slay one thousand enemies! "



Manji, a ronin warrior of feudal Japan, has been cursed with immortality. To rid himself of this curse and end his life of misery, he must slay one thousand evil men! His quest begins when a young girl seeks his help in taking revenge on her parents' killers . . . and his quest won't end until the blood of a thousand has spilled!

