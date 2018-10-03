New BOOGIEPOP PHANTOM Anime From Madhouse Announced For 2018
If you thought 2018 was going to be the year of shonen, think again. Studio Madhouse just confirmed that a new adaptation of Boogiepop Phantom is set for release in 2018 in this mesmerizingly styling teaser trailer.
The exciting anime announcements for 2018 just keep coming. Studio Madhouse will be releasing Boogiepop wa Warawanai some time in 2018.
The original 12-episode anime, also from Madhouse, aired in 2000 and has reached near cult status. It appears that both anime series will obviously be based on the Boogiepop light novel series by Kouhei Kadono. The question is how closely will the new series follow the source material?
The 2000 anime series was conceived as a sequel that took place after the light novel installments, Boogiepop and Others and Boogiepop at Dawn. However, some fans of the series are convinced that the preview confirms that the new anime will be an adaptation of Boogiepop and Others. We'll have to wait on further info and details from Madhouse before any definitive statements can be made.
The new series will be directed by Shingo Natsume (Space Dandy, One Punch Man).
There is an urban legend that children tell one another about a shinigami that can release people from the pain they may be suffering. This "Angel of Death" has a name: Boogiepop. And the legends are true. Boogiepop is real. When a rash of disappearances involving female students breaks out at Shinyo Academy, the police and faculty assume they just have a bunch of runaways on their hands. But Nagi Kirima knows better. Something mysterious and foul is afoot. Is it Boogiepop, or something more sinister...?
