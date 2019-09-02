New CODE GEASS: LELOUCH OF THE RE;SSURECTION Trailer Released As North American Theater Dates Are Revealed
As Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;ssurection opens in Japanese theaters today, Funimation (who will be handling the film's North American release) have debuted a new trailer and announced a North American release date for the film.
Just how long will North American Code Geass fans have to wait to see the continuation of the beloved series make its theatrical debut? Continue on to find out, Lelouch vi Britannia commands you!
A new poster has also been released, which you can check out below.
While LeLouch does appear in the new trailer, many anime fans still refuse to believe that he survived the climatic finale of the TV anime's season 2. What do you think? Be sure to let us know in the comment section below.
