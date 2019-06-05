New English-Subbed SAGA OF TANYA THE EVIL Anime Film Trailer Released Ahead Of May 16 Premiere
After being released in Japan on February 8 and going on to gross over ¥200 million yen (about US$1.8 million), the Saga of Tanya the Evil - the Movie - anime film will finally be hitting U.S. theaters on May 16. Fathom Events has confirmed that the film will be shown in 500 theaters around the U.S.
Crunchyroll and Fathom Events are teaming up for a limited theatrical run of the Saga of Tanya the Evil - The Movie anime film, which was released in Japanese theaters in February.
Unlike most anime films, the project doesn't feature an original story but will be a direct continuation of the TV anime series form Studio NUT. The 12-episode TV anime originally premiered during the Winter 2017 anime season and covered the midway point of the third volume of Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki's ongoing light novel series. To date there have been 11 volumes released, meaning that even after the film, there's still plently of more materal for a second season.
Theater locations and advance tickets can be purchased from Fathom Events by CLICKING HERE.
ABOUT Saga of Tanya the Evil - the Movie -
The time is UC 1926. The Imperial Army's 203rd Air Mage Battalion led by Major Tanya Degurechaff has won the battle to the south against the Republic's stragglers. They expected to be given a vacation after returning victorious, but instead receive special orders from Staff HQ as soon as they get home. They are told that there were signs of a large-scale deployment near the Empire-Federation border.
Faced with the prospect of a new major enemy, the desperate Empire fans the flame of war.
Meanwhile, an international volunteer army spearheaded by the Commonwealth set foot in Federation territory. As they say, the enemy of an enemy is your friend. They suffer through misfortune purely out of national interest, and among them is a young girl.
She is Warrant Officer Mary Sue, and she takes up arms hoping to bring the Empire, who killed her father, to justice.
This exclusive one-night event will feature premiere footage of an interview with Director Yutaka Uemura.
