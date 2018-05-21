New FLCL English Dub Trailer Revealed For Adult Swim

Adult Swim recently streamed a new trailer for the FLCL Progressive anime that is also english dubbed; to rev up for the upcoming premier and return of the hit series.

When Adult Swim announced that they would be bringing the continuation to the hit anime series, FLCL to the small screen in the states; we were not ready. Now with the release date incredibly close for the six episode series titled FLCL: Progressive (the first half in a two part series), we still are not ready. For any one out there that had forgetten that this series was coming; Adult Swim released an english dubbed trailer for the show that will be airing during their revitalized Toonami block. You can check out the short trailer right below!







If the excitement for the series says anything; this series will be a smash hit when it comes out on Adult Swim. Expect the show to drop on the channel on June 2nd at 12am Saturday on Toonami.

