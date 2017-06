New "Hell" Clip Has Hit For Project Itoh's GENOCIDAL ORGAN

About Genocidal Organ:



When Sarajevo was destroyed by a homemade nuclear weapon, the leading democracies of the world transformed into surveillance states, while developing countries endured a multitude of genocides. Intelligence agent Clavis Shepherd must track down the man who seems to be responsible, American John Paul.

Project Itoh's Genocidal Organ is getting a limited film release next month, July 12th - 13th. Funimation has released a brand new clip to celebrate the upcoming theatrical release. The Genocidal Organ (Gyakusatsu Kikan) anime film is based upon the the debut novel of the same name by Japanese science fiction writer Project Itoh. It was first published in 2007 and later re-printed in paperback in 2010. Science Fiction magazine SF ga yomitai polls have ranked Genocidal Organ as the number one domestic Science Fiction novel of the decade. It was translated into English by Edwin Hawkes and published by Haikasoru / Viz Media in August 2012.