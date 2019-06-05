New HUMAN LOST Anime Teaser Trailer Shows Just How Far CG Anime Have Come

After releasing a short teaser trailer for AnimeJapan 2019, a second teaser for the upcoming Human Lost CG anime from TOHO and Polygon Pictures has been released via TOHO Animation's YouTube channel.

TOHO's Human Lost CG anime film will have a simultaneous worldwide release in 2019. TOHO is serving as the distributor for the Polygon Pictures produced anime film, which is an adaptation of novelist Osamu Dazai's 1948 masterpiece No Longer Human (Ningen Shikkaku), which is the second best-selling novel in Japan of all-time.



It will be intersting to see just how many of Danzai's core concepts are retained as Polygon has chosen to give the 1948 literature work a futuristic, cyberpunk setting. The book is something nearly ever Japanese student reads in high school.



Fuminori Kizaki, of Afro Samurai fame, is directing the project while Tow Ubukata (Ghost in the Shell:Arise) adaps the screenplay. There's no release date yet so stay tuned to Anime Mojo for news on when and where it will screen in North America.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE