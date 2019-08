New Key Visual For HER BLUE SKY Released Focusing On The Four Leads

Her Blue Sky is the story of Akane and Aoi, sisters who lost their parents in an accident 13 years ago. Akane gave up a life with her ex Shinnosuke to look after her sister. On the day of a major music festival in their hometown, Shinnosuke returns, along with Shinno—a younger Shinnosuke who has traveled forward in time 13 years.



The film debuts in Japan October 11.

, the latest original anime film from Studio Cloverworks is just about 2 months away and the studio has released a new key visual in a move that signals the film's marketing efforts are about to crank it up a notch.Cloverworks is an offshoot of A-1 Pictures, which recentlly went fully-independent on October 1, 2018 (though it still works closely with A-1). Her Blue Sky will be the company's first original anime film after previously releasingin June 2019. The studio is fairly busy as Her Blue Sky comes out October 11, 2019 andsequel anime film follows just 2 weeks later on October 26.All three films were produced while working on popular anime series such asand. That's certainly quite the impressive output for a studio that's been around for less than a year.