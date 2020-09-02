New Key Visual For THE EIGHTH SON? THAT CAN"T BE RIGHT TV Anime Released
The upcoming anime adaptation of Hachinan tte, Sore wa Nai Deshō! has updated its official website with a new key visual for the series that will premiere this April.
The anime adaptation of the Hachinan tte, Sore wa Nai Deshō! aka The Eighth Son? That Can't Be Right! fantasy light novel series from Studio Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP has released a new key visual.
The fantasy light novel series is drawing comparison to Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest. Hopefully, this particular anime adaptation won't cut so much content from the source material. Fans of Arifureta were furious with the anime adaptation because a lot of backstory for the supporting characters was left out of the first season.
Written by Y.A. and illustrated by Fuzichoco, the light novel series has released 18 volumes to date since April 2014. There's also a manga adaptation from Hiroki Kusumoto that's published in MF Comics' ComicWalker magazine.
Tatsuo Miura is directing the anime from an adapted screenplay written by Takeshi Miyamoto. Minako Seki is composing the music for the series.
Shingo Ichinomiya, a 25-year-old man working at a firm company, while thinking of tomorrow's busy working day, goes to sleep. However, when he woke up, he found himself in a room unknown to him and realized that he is inside a 6-years-old body, taking over his body and mind. He soon learns from the memories of the boy that the boy was born as the youngest child of a poor noble family living in a back country. Having no administrative skill, he can't do anything to manage the vast land his family has. Fortunately, he is blessed with a very rare talent, the talent of magic. Unfortunately, while his talent could bring prosperity to his family, in his situation it only brought disaster. This is the story of the boy, Wendelin Von Benno Baumeister, opening his own path in a harsh world.
