 New Live-Action KAKEGURUI Trailer Brings The Insane World Of Hyakkaou Private Academy To Life
Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

New Live-Action KAKEGURUI Trailer Brings The Insane World Of Hyakkaou Private Academy To Life

New Live-Action KAKEGURUI Trailer Brings The Insane World Of Hyakkaou Private Academy To Life

Imagine a high school where popularity and the social hierarchy are determined not by fashion, grades or personality but by how well you can play gambling games. That's the setting of Kakegurui.

MarkJulian | 12/11/2018
Filed Under: "Seinen"
Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler started out as a 2014 manga series from Homura Kawamoto and illustrator Tōru Naomura, serialized in Square Enix's Gangan Joker manga magazine. In 2017, Studio MAPPA released a well-received anime adaptation that streamed on Netflix outside of Japan.  A second season, titled Kakeguruixx, will pick up where the first season left off, beginning January 8, 2019.

A live-action adaptation was first announced back in November 2017.  The film is directed by Hyato Kawai and stars:
  • Minami Hamabe as Yumeko Jabami
  • Mahiro Takasugi as Ryōta Suzui
  • Aoi Morikawa as Mary Saotome
  • Ruka Matsuda as Itsuki Sumeragi
  • Yurika Nakamura as Sayaka Igarashi
  • Mito Natsume as Runa Yomozuki
  • Miki Yanagi as Midari Ikishima
  • Natsumi Okamoto as Yuriko Nishinotōin
  • Sayuri Matsumura as Yumemi Yumemite
Check out a short teaser trailer below, which confirms a release date of May 2019 in Japan. A full trailer is expected to be released later this week.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...