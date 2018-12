New Live-Action KAKEGURUI Trailer Brings The Insane World Of Hyakkaou Private Academy To Life

Imagine a high school where popularity and the social hierarchy are determined not by fashion, grades or personality but by how well you can play gambling games. That's the setting of Kakegurui .

Minami Hamabe as Yumeko Jabami

Mahiro Takasugi as Ryōta Suzui

Aoi Morikawa as Mary Saotome

Ruka Matsuda as Itsuki Sumeragi

Yurika Nakamura as Sayaka Igarashi

Mito Natsume as Runa Yomozuki

Miki Yanagi as Midari Ikishima

Natsumi Okamoto as Yuriko Nishinotōin

Sayuri Matsumura as Yumemi Yumemite







Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler started out as a 2014 manga series from Homura Kawamoto and illustrator Tōru Naomura, serialized in Square Enix's Gangan Joker manga magazine. In 2017, Studio MAPPA released a well-received anime adaptation that streamed on Netflix outside of Japan. A second season, titled Kakeguruixx, will pick up where the first season left off, beginning January 8, 2019.A live-action adaptation was first announced back in November 2017. The film is directed by Hyato Kawai and stars:Check out a short teaser trailer below, which confirms a release date of May 2019 in Japan. A full trailer is expected to be released later this week.