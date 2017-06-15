New Live-Action TOKYO GHOUL Trailer Released As LA Gears Up For North American Premiere
Next month, the live-action Tokyo Ghoul movie premieres at Anime Expo 2017 in Los Angeles, ahead of a limited engagement run in North American theaters courtesy of Funimation. The popular manga currently has 23 million copies in print worldwide. It will open across Japan on July 29. There's currently no confirmed date for when Funimation's limited engagement run will begin but expect details to be announced at Anime Expo.
In the trailer below, Yōjirō Noda of J-rock band RADWIMPS provides the theme song, "Banka."
Sui Ishida's original Tokyo Ghoul manga ran from 2011 to 2014 and consisted of 14 volumes. A prequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul: Jack, ran from August 2013 to October 2012 and told the events that occurred 10 years before the action that unfolded in the main manga. In October 2014, a sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re began releasing chapters and is currently ongoing. To date, there have been 7 volumes released.
Animation studio Pierrot produced an anime adaptation in 2014 that consisted of 12 episodes. A second season, Tokyo Ghoul √A (root A) aired from January 2015 - March 2015 and also consisted of 12 episodes.
