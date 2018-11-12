New Original Anime Film HELLO WORLD From Director Tomohiko Itō And Studio Graphinica Announced
The creative visual mind behind the first 2 seasons of Sword Art Online and Erased is teaming with the anime studio that gave us Hellsing Ultimate, Arslan Senki, and Juni Taisen: Zodiac War for an original anime feature film.
Tomohiko Itō, the director for anime adaptations of Sword Art Online and Erased has an original anime film project set for release in Fall 2019. Continue on to check out the first teaser poster.
Joining Ito-san on the project are writer Mado Nozaki and character designer Yukiko Horiguchi (Lucky Star, K-ON!). Speaking to the Japanese press, Ito stated, "At the moment we can only inform you of the title, but please expect it. We can enjoy it not only for fans who are supporting the main staff but also for people around the world I will do my best until completion so that it will be an entertainment work!"
Keep it locked to Anime Mojo for more news on Hello World in the coming months.
