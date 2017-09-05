New RESIDENT EVIL: VENDETTA Trailer Brings The Headshots

ABOUT RESIDENT EVIL: VENDETTA

Check out the new trailer for Kadokawa's upcoming Resident Evi: Vendetta cg anime film. From the trailer, the war between the Team Leon and Team Chris fandoms will be reignited anew. The film hits Japanese theaters on May 27. Fathom Events is holding special, limited-engagements screenings in the U.S. and Canada on June 19, a day before it available for digital streaming on June 20. Physical blu-ray and DVD copies hit retailer shelves on July 18.Resident Evil: Vendetta is the third cg RE film from Kadokawa following 2008's Resident Evil: Degeneration and 2012's Resident Evil: Damnation.

The film will be canonically set after the events of the Resident Evil 6 video game.