New RESIDENT EVIL: VENDETTA Trailer Brings The Headshots

A new trailer for Kadokawa's upcoming cgi animated film, Resident Evil: Vendetta has been released which shines the spotlight on Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield and Rebecca Chambers.

MarkJulian | 5/9/2017
Filed Under: "Seinen"
Check out the new trailer for Kadokawa's upcoming Resident Evi: Vendetta cg anime film. From the trailer, the war between the Team Leon and Team Chris fandoms will be reignited anew.  The film hits Japanese theaters on May 27.  Fathom Events is holding special, limited-engagements screenings in the U.S. and Canada on June 19, a day before it  available for digital streaming on June 20.  Physical blu-ray and DVD copies hit retailer shelves on July 18.



Resident Evil: Vendetta is the third cg RE film from Kadokawa following 2008's Resident Evil: Degeneration and 2012's Resident Evil: Damnation.

ABOUT RESIDENT EVIL: VENDETTA
Resident Evil: Vendetta is the third entry in a series of cg animated films from Capcom that began with Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008) and  Resident Evil: Damnation (2012).  

All three films have featured  Leon S. Kennedy as the main protagonist.  

It is written by Makoto Fukami and directed by Takanori Tsujimoto and currently scheduled for release in Japanese theaters in Spring 2017.  No details on a potential North America release have been revealed at this time.

The film will be canonically set after the events of the Resident Evil 6 video game.
Grid View List View
