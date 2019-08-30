New SAEKANO: HOW TO RAISE A BORING GIRLFRIEND Anime Film Trailer Released
Saekano anime fans have had a long wait since the season 2 finale in June 2017 but Tomoya Aki's story will resume once again this October as a new anime film hits Japanese theaters.
The anime adaptation of the Saekano light novel franchise continues on this October with an anime film that picks up where season 2 of the TV anime left off in June 2017.
Featured in the trailer is a new theme song, performed by Luna Haruna who previously performed the ending theme for season 2 of the anime.
The anime film will open on Ocotober 26. Stay tuned for updates and word on when/if the film will receive a limited theatrical run in North American theaters.
Tomoya Aki, an otaku, has been obsessed with collecting anime and light novels for years, attaching himself to various series with captivating stories and characters. Now, he wants to have a chance of providing the same experience for others by creating his own game, but unfortunately, Tomoya cannot do this task by himself.
He successfully recruits childhood friend Eriri Spencer Sawamura to illustrate and literary elitist Utaha Kasumigaoka to write the script for his visual novel, while he directs. Super-group now in hand, Tomoya only needs an inspiration to base his project on, and luckily meets the beautiful, docile Megumi Katou, who he then models his main character after.
Using what knowledge he has, Tomoya creates a new doujin circle with hopes to touch the hearts of those who play their game. What he does not realize, is that to invoke these emotions, the creators have had to experience the same feelings in their own.
