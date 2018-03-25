New Teaser Trailer For The GOBLIN SLAYER TV Anime Released By Studio White Fox
The latest teaser trailer for the Goblin Slayer TV anime confirms a 2018 release and also announces several key staff positions.
The hit Goblin Slayer light novel series from Kumo Kagyu (which also has a manga series drawn by Kōsuke Kurose) is receiving its first anime adaptation from Studio White Fox.
Takaharu Ozaki, who most recently worked on Girls Last Tour is directing the series while Hideyuki Kurata (Made In Abyss) is in charge of the script.
Takashi Nagayoshi, who also worked on Girls Last Tour, is handling the character designs.
The classical indie band, Mili, will be providing the music for the show.
A young priestess has formed her first adventuring party, but almost immediately they find themselves in distress. It's the Goblin Slayer who comes to their rescue--a man who's dedicated his life to the extermination of all goblins, by any means necessary. And when rumors of his feats begin to circulate, there's no telling who might come calling next...
