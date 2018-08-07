New TERRA FORMARS Manga Volumes To Bundle Original Anime DVDs
Shuiesha's Weekly Young Jump, the sister manga magazine of Weekly Shonen Jump that focuses on seinen manga, has revealed that the 21st and 22nd volumes of Yū Sasuga and Kenichi Tachibana's ongoing Terra Formars manga series will contain an original anime DVD (OAD).
After two anime series adaptations from Studio Liden Films and a live-action movie, Terra Formars' next project is an OAD bundled with the manga's 21st and 22nd volumes.
The 21st volume will ship in Japan this August and will cover the Earth arc.
The 22nd volume will ship in Japan in November.
The manga series resumed back in April after a year-long hiatus due to Yū Sasuga's declining health.
In the late 26th century, overpopulation on Earth is reaching the breaking point, and humanity must find new frontiers. The terraforming of Mars has taken centuries, but is now complete. The colonization of Mars by humanity is an epoch-making event, but an unintended side effect of the terraforming process unleashes a horror no one could ever have imagined...
After humanity's first manned mission to the Red Planet was lost, a second expedition arrives. The explorers prepare to exterminate the cockroaches that were used to transform the Martian environment. They are shocked to discover that the insects have mutated into giant, aggressive humanoids with one overriding goal: exterminate the humans!
But this crew of explorers has each undergone the "Bugs Procedure, " terrifying experimental surgery designed to make them more than human...
