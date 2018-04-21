The TERRA FORMARS Manga Resumes Next Week After A Year-Long Hiatus
Following two anime seasons, a live-action film adaptation and 20 serialized volumes, the Terra Formars manga from writer Yū Sasuga and illustrator Kenichi Tachibana went on hiatus back in March 2017 due to Sasuga's declining health. After a year-long break, the manga is ready to resume its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump manga magazine.
The next issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine will drop on April 26 and it will contain a new chapter of Yū Sasuga and Kenichi Tachibana's ongoing Terra Formars manga.
Back in December, it was revealed that Sasuga had recuperated enough to resume work and that the manga would debut a new chapter in April. We now have confirmation that it will be released next Thursday, on April 26.
Viz Media currently releases an English-translated version of the manga, with the 20th final dropping in January.
In the late 26th century, overpopulation on Earth is reaching the breaking point, and humanity must find new frontiers. The terraforming of Mars has taken centuries, but is now complete. The colonization of Mars by humanity is an epoch-making event, but an unintended side effect of the terraforming process unleashes a horror no one could ever have imagined... After humanity's first manned mission to the Red Planet was lost, a second expedition arrives. The explorers prepare to exterminate the cockroaches that were used to transform the Martian environment. They are shocked to discover that the insects have mutated into giant, aggressive humanoids with one overriding goal: exterminate the humans! But this crew of explorers has each undergone the "Bugs Procedure, " terrifying experimental surgery designed to make them more than human...
