New Trailer For JOSEE, THE TIGER AND THE FISH Anime Film Released

Studio Bones has released a stunning new trailer for its anime remake of Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, based on the 1985 novel from the esteemed Seiko Tanabe and 2003 live-action film from Isshin Inudo.

A new trailer has been released for Studio Bones' next anime film Josee, the Tiger and the Fish (Joze to Tora to Sakana-tachi). The anime film is based on a novel of the same name from award-winning author Seiko Tanabe. A 2003 live-action film was also helmed by award-winning director Isshin Inudo. The anime film was originally slated for release this summer but was delayed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The film now has a Christmas (December 25) release date in Japan.



JUST IN: "Josee, the Tiger and the Fish" Trailer revealed!

▶️https://t.co/31xoTN3LXY

Coming to theaters in Japan on 25th Dec 2020

Animation production by BONES

Official website (JP): https://t.co/83uOW6Ws4Q#josee pic.twitter.com/ISXHJUwr5r — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) August 12, 2020

The film focuses on the romantic relationship that develops between college student Tsuneo Suzukawa and the wheelchair-bound Josee (a name she's adopted after the heroine in her favorite book, Françoise Sagan's Wonderful Clouds). Josee spends more time in her imaginary world than reality but that all changes when she meets Tsuneo.

Kotaro Tamura (Noragami) is directing the film from a script adapted by Sayaka Kuwamura (Strobe Edge). Character designs were handled by loundraw (I want to eat your pancreas).

The website for the film also confirmed the theme song performed by Eve, " "Ao no Waltz" (Blue Waltz)."