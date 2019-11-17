New Trailer For SOMALI AND THE FOREST SPIRIT TV Anime Released

Yako Gureishi's Somali and the Forest Spirit (Somari to Mori no Kamisama) seinen manga will be receiving a TV anime adaptation from Studio Satelight in January. Check out a new trailer.

In the world of Yako Gureishi's Somali and the Forest Spirit, humans have been driven to the brink of extinction and the ruling class is made up of spirits and monsters from Japanese folklore.



The manga follows an orphaned girl who journeys with a forest spirit and the father-daughter relationship that develops. Check out a new trailer below.







Gureishi began the manga in 2015 and releases online chapters via Shoten's Web Comic Zenyon seinen manga magazine. Five collected volumes have been released to date. Crunchyroll has already confirmed that it will be streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

